CLINTON - Glen F. Marxman 96 of Clinton, IL passed away 11:32 A.M. July 20, 2020 at Prairie Creek Village, Decatur, IL.
Private graveside services were held at 1 PM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL with DMH Hospice Chaplain Jan Dial Officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.
Glen was born January 17, 1924 in Beecher City, IL the son of Edmund and Mamie (Finks) Marxman. He married Doris Farris August 14, 1949 in Shelby County, IL. She passed away November 11, 1997.
Survivors include his children, Donna Marxman, Normal, IL; Daniel Marxman, Decatur, IL; 2 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren.Glen was preceded in death by his parents, 2 daughters, Deanna Lynn Marxman; Dora E. Mellott, second wife, Ellen (Hovis) Marxman and 1 brother, Lawrence Marxman.
Glen served his country in the Navy. He was a member of the Maroa Bible Church and had retired from the Maroa Elevator.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
