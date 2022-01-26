Glen Olen Spannagel

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Strasburg, IL, with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, in the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery, Strasburg, IL, with military rites by the Strasburg American Legion Post #289. Memorials may be given to the Strasburg Veterans Memorial, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, or Strasburg American Legion Post #289. Please follow COVID protocols.