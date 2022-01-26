 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glen Olen Spannagel

STRASBURG — Glen Olen Spannagel, 87, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Strasburg, IL, with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, in the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery, Strasburg, IL, with military rites by the Strasburg American Legion Post #289. Memorials may be given to the Strasburg Veterans Memorial, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, or Strasburg American Legion Post #289. Please follow COVID protocols.

Glen was employed by Caterpillar Tractor Company from 1956-1989 as a planning processor and also farmed in the Strasburg area.

Family and friends are invited to share a story in Glen's honor at www.howeandyockey.com.

