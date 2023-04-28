Nov. 17, 1919 - April 23, 2023

MACON — Glen R. Brady, a resident of the Eastern Star Home in Macon, IL, the past three-and-a-half years, passed away April 23, 2023.

Glen was born in Latham, IL, on November 17, 1919. He was one of 12 children born to Clarence and Clara (Eaden) Brady. Enlisting in the Army in 1941, Glen served his country proudly during WWII battles in England, North Africa, Italy, and France.

After the war, Glen returned to Decatur and received an accounting degree from Brown's Business School. In 1946, he married Margaret Albin and they were married 64 years. Glen worked for the U.S. Treasury as an IRS agent for 32 years.

Glen and Margaret had three children: Ray(Sally) Brady, Rita (Sam) Barcus, Rose Ann (David) Bittel. Also surviving are six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Glen is to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.