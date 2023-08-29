Nov. 17, 1919 - April 23, 2023
MACON — Our father, Glen R. Brady, left this world on April 23, 2023, at the age of 103. He is sadly missed, and will always hold a place in our hearts.
His family would love you to come, and help them honor his life on September 2, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. The service will be at Wesley Chapel in rural Newman IL. A graveside service will follow at the adjoining Albin Cemetery.
