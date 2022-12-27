SHELBYVILLE — Glen Robert Warner, 81, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 4:34 a.m. in OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Nathan Jesse officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL, with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Casual attire is requested. Memorials may be given to the Shelbyville Peace Meal Program or Shelby County Honor Guard.

Glen was born on May 5, 1941, in Pana, IL, the son of Paul D. and Sylvia (McGuar) Warner. He graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1959. Glen married Wanda Mae Cox on March 4, 1967, and she preceded him in death on August 18, 2019. Glen was a veteran of the United States Army, during the Vietnam Era. He began farming with his father in Ridge Township, near Henton, IL, and was a lifelong farmer. Glen was a member a lifetime member of the Roy Vanderpool American Legion Post #81 and served as their Post Commander from 2017-1018. He was also a member of the Shelby County Honor Guard and Taylorville V.F.W. Post # 4495 and served as Precinct Committeeman for Ridge Township for many years.

Glen is survived by his son, John Warner (Julie) of rural Tower Hill, IL; grandson, Matthew (Kayla) Warner of Effingham, IL; step-granddaughter, Stacy (Matt) Parkinson of Aledo, IL; step-great-grandchildren: Melody Parkinson, Rayla Parkinson, and Keyan Parkinson; and sisters-in-law: Helen Curtis of Champaign, IL, and Mary Latson of Shelbyville, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Sylvia Warner; and wife, Wanda Warner.

Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.