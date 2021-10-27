DECATUR — Glenda Cheryl Lowe, 73, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Glenda was born on October 28, 1947, in Summerset, KY, the daughter of Hollis Ray Wright and Lois Marie (Ellis) Wright. She married Danny Joe Lowe, Sr. on November 16, 1965, in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2013.

She was affiliated with Camp Wilson Foursquare Church in Harristown, IL, and also liked to play Yahtzee, enjoyed playing games, and liked to watch Wheel of Fortune.

Surviving are her two sons: Danny Joe Lowe, Jr. and Thomas Ray Lowe; two brothers: John Wayne Wright and wife Tammy, and Herschel Ray Wright; three sisters: Bernice Walter and husband John, Wanda Beauchamp and husband Mark, and Tammy Sue Kindermann and husband Dan; sister-in-law, Sandra Lowe, all of Decatur, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law Angela and sister-in-law Sharon.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at Harristown Cemetery, Harristown, IL, with visitation Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home Decatur, IL.

Memorials may be made to the family.

