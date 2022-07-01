Glenda Rae Kasey
Oct. 14, 1946 - June 22, 2022
LITCHFIELD - Glenda Rae Kasey, 75, of Litchfield, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro, IL. Private family burial at Elm Lawn Cemetery in Litchfield, IL.
Her greatest joy was spending time with beloved family and friends.
Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made toward an education fund for Glenda's grandchildren.
Send condolences online to basspattondeanfh.com.
