 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Herald & Review is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Vieweg Real Estate

Glenda Rae Kasey

  • 0

Glenda Rae Kasey

Oct. 14, 1946 - June 22, 2022

LITCHFIELD - Glenda Rae Kasey, 75, of Litchfield, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro, IL. Private family burial at Elm Lawn Cemetery in Litchfield, IL.

Her greatest joy was spending time with beloved family and friends.

Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made toward an education fund for Glenda's grandchildren.

Send condolences online to basspattondeanfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News