SHELBYVILLE — Glenn Alfred Largent, 79, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in his residence.

Private family graveside services will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with Pastor John Largent officiating. Memorials may be given to Faith Covenant Church, 407 West Division Street, Findlay, IL 62534. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Glenn was born on August 11, 1940 in Henton, IL, the son of John Wright and Esther Emma (Johns) Largent. He attended and graduated from Shelbyville High School in the class of 1958. He proudly served in the Army where he received the Marksmanship Award. He worked at Caterpillar in Decatur, IL, from 1964 until his retirement in 1994. He also was a business owner in Findlay, IL. He married Joyce May Furr on June 28, 1963. Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching sports and taking vacations with his family.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Dan (Michelle) Largent of Shelbyville, IL; daughter Cindy (Richard) Oakley of Bethany, IL; grandsons, Christopher West of Effingham, IL, Michael (Regina) West of Blue Mound, IL, Donovan Largent of Shelbyville, IL, and Kenneth Largent of Shelbyville, IL; and brother, Ray Largent of Pana, IL.