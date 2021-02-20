BEMENT — Glenn David Burton, known as David, of Bement, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on February 19, 2021. David was born on July 10, 1956, to Billie and Deloris (Lanter) Burton.

David married Jenny Hayes on August 19, 2020. David is survived by his loving wife, Jenny; mother-in-law, Vicki Hayes of Bement, Illinois; sister-in-law, Shannon Hicks (Craig) of Monticello, Illinois; brother, Stephen Burton (Judy) of White Heath, Illinois; aunt, Lois Day of Cerro Gordo, Illinois; nephew, Michael Burton (Melissa) of Camargo, Illinois; nephew Nathan Burton of East Peoria, Illinois; nephew, Derek Hicks of Chatham, Illinois; and niece, Macy Hicks of Monticello, Illinois. David and Jenny did not have any children. David had many good friends and relatives that he appreciated very much. He was preceded in death by his parents.

David grew up and lived in Bement, Illinois his whole life. David was a Union Construction Laborer, for over 30 years, and was involved in building and resurfacing many of the area roads and bridges in the central Illinois area. David retired ten years ago and enjoyed working in his garden, watching NASCAR, collecting stamps, and enjoying his many cats.