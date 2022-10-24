May 31, 1941 - Oct. 17, 2022

SEBRING, Florida — Loving brother, Glenn Depew, 81, of Sebring, FL, formerly of Milmine, IL passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 in his home.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Cerro Gordo Township Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with services. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army or Samaritan's Purse.

Glenn was born on May 31, 1941 in Decatur, IL, the son of Harrison and Millie (Whiteside) Depew. After graduating from Bement High School Glenn joined the U.S. Army.

Glenn retired from the State of Illinois as a Corrections Officer after nearly 25 years of service. He moved to Sebring, FL where he enjoyed fishing and gardening and where he wrote a book about his youth in Milmine, IL.

Glenn is survived by his sisters: Judith (Bob) Vose of Fletcher, MO and Anita (Gary) Sebens of Warrensburg, IL; many nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Nora Lockhart of Sebring, FL.

Glenn joins his parents, his sister, Wanda McKeown and his brother, Norman Dale in heaven.

