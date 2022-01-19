Glenn "Eddie" E. Augustine

Glenn Edward "Eddie" Augustine was born on May 18, 1955, to Ronald and Sandra (Ballinger) Augustine in Missouri at Fort Leonard Wood Military Base. Glenn was a member of the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America pack #43. After graduating from high school, Glenn received his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at Aurora University. He worked as the Executive Director of Operations at Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Coop in Renville. Glenn was united in marriage to Connie Kay Bergman on February 14, 1986, in Lakewood, CO. Together they traveled throughout the United States as well as Italy and Switzerland. Whether it was going on a motorcycle ride or for a cruise in his 2017 red Mustang, he enjoyed life and taking pleasure in what he liked to do. Although he was an avid Chicago Bears fan, he would watch whatever football team was playing on Sunday afternoons and would watch baseball once the playoffs started. Being outdoors, fishing, gardening, and mowing his lawn brought him much joy. He did many projects around his home that showed his craftsmanship, such as building a gazebo, the fence around their pool, and various remodels to their house. He collected various items including shot glasses, belt buckles, stamps, and Caterpillar equipment diecast models. He loved music, mainly classic rock but had favorites across all genres except for country. Learning about his family's ancestry was one of his hobbies; he had information dating back to the 1300's. His July Fourth parties were declared "the best" by his family and friends. Glenn will be remembered for being hard working, generous with his time and talents, and his big heart.