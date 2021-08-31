DECATUR — Glenn F. Polk, 102, of Decatur, IL. passed away August 27, 2021 at home surrounded by family.
Mr. Polk was born March 15, 1919, in Walker, IL. He married Frances Swick the 6th of February, 1946, in Walker. She preceded him in death. He is a WWII veteran and retired maintenance worker.
He is survived by his daughter Rebecca (Dennis) Moore of Decatur. He has one grandchild and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home at 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, IL, September 2nd, 2021. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. with service at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post No. 99, 3920 N Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Decatur, IL. 62526 or the Decatur Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., Decatur IL, 62526.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.