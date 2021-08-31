DECATUR — Glenn F. Polk, 102, of Decatur, IL. passed away August 27, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

Mr. Polk was born March 15, 1919, in Walker, IL. He married Frances Swick the 6th of February, 1946, in Walker. She preceded him in death. He is a WWII veteran and retired maintenance worker.

He is survived by his daughter Rebecca (Dennis) Moore of Decatur. He has one grandchild and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home at 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, IL, September 2nd, 2021. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. with service at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post No. 99, 3920 N Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Decatur, IL. 62526 or the Decatur Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., Decatur IL, 62526.