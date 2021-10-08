DECATUR — Glenn Farrar, 88, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.
A graveside service to celebrate Glenn's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawsonw-wikoff.com.
Glenn was born March 14, 1933, in Schuyler County, IL, the son of Lester and Cynthia M. (Williams) Farrar. He retired from Caterpillar as a supervisor in the shipping department. Glenn married Sarah L. Doty on July 25, 1969. He was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church, enjoyed: hunting, fishing, golfing, and bowling. He was a member of the APA and liked to play billiards. Glenn had formerly served as a leader in Boy Scouts of America.
Surviving is his wife, Sarah of Decatur; children: Jane Jones of Decatur, Richard Farrar of Decatur, Cynthia Farrar (Al Gardner) of Decatur, and Daniel Farrar (Susan) of Decatur; stepdaughters: Carrie Hays of Decatur and Laura Lowry of Montreal, MO; brothers: Jerry Farrar and Lee Farrar both of Peoria; eighteen grandchildren and thirty-two great-grandchildren also survive.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, June Shores; and his grandson, Richard Charles Farrar.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.