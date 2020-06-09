× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Glenn H. Portwood of Decatur, IL passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital.

A church service is being held in Glenn's honor at House on the Rock Church in Edinburg, IL on Saturday, June 13th at 2 p.m. Please contact the family for more details so we can make sure we follow appropriate guidelines. Glenn will be laid to rest at the Masonic Cemetery in Moweaqua, IL at 4 p.m. The family has entrusted Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home to assist them with arrangements.

Glenn was born on in Macon County, IL the son of Glenn D. Portwood and Ruth E. (Hackney) Portwood. Glenn was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Surviving are his 4 siblings. Ruth D. Portwood of Decatur, IL, Charles Portwood of Edinburg, IL, Jane Squires of Wasola, MO and Rosemary Greenwell of Decatur, IL. Glenn is also survived by many family members, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins that he treated like his own children. Glenn was married briefly. His love for his step-kids did not diminish with the ending of his marriage. He is survived by Candice Murray (her three children that Glenn spoiled like his own grandchildren Hubert Murray, TJ Murray and Tyler Murray) Bill Addison and Renee Hutchinson.