DECATUR — Glenn H. Portwood of Decatur, IL passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital.
A church service is being held in Glenn's honor at House on the Rock Church in Edinburg, IL on Saturday, June 13th at 2 p.m. Please contact the family for more details so we can make sure we follow appropriate guidelines. Glenn will be laid to rest at the Masonic Cemetery in Moweaqua, IL at 4 p.m. The family has entrusted Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home to assist them with arrangements.
Glenn was born on in Macon County, IL the son of Glenn D. Portwood and Ruth E. (Hackney) Portwood. Glenn was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Surviving are his 4 siblings. Ruth D. Portwood of Decatur, IL, Charles Portwood of Edinburg, IL, Jane Squires of Wasola, MO and Rosemary Greenwell of Decatur, IL. Glenn is also survived by many family members, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins that he treated like his own children. Glenn was married briefly. His love for his step-kids did not diminish with the ending of his marriage. He is survived by Candice Murray (her three children that Glenn spoiled like his own grandchildren Hubert Murray, TJ Murray and Tyler Murray) Bill Addison and Renee Hutchinson.
Glenn H. Portwood was a proud Marine and family man. He served in the United States Marine Corps for two years and was stationed in the United States during the Vietnam War. He then went on to serve in the reserves until 1974. He worked at St. Mary's Hospital, Kelly's Potato Chips and retired from the City of Decatur Water Department. He belonged to many different military groups Civil Air Patrol, VietNow, The American Legion and the Decatur Veterans Commission to name just a few.
Glenn was the rock of the Portwood family and will be forever missed by all those who knew and loved him.
The family is asking that any monetary donations be sent to The American Legion Post 72 Lancaster-Dunn at 209 S Front Street, Macon, IL 62544 in Glenn's honor.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.