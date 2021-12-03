CHINA GROVE, North Carolina — Glenn W. Bell, of China Grove, NC, died peacefully in his home on November 28, 2021, after a short illness.

Glenn was born February 16, 1938, a son of Maurice (Jack) and Glenna (Lile) Bell, in Bellefontaine, OH. He married Yvonne (Roney) Bell on December 16, 1978, in Decatur, IL.

Glenn leaves his wife Yvonne, and his beloved dog, Abby, in addition to son, Ron Bell, Bakersfield, CA; and daughter, Theresa (Bell), Farmington, MO; grandchildren: Shirley Chamberlain, Dena Thompson, Amanda Glaze, Jared Glaze, Sevin Glaze, Sheridan Johnson, and Sydney Bell; and 13 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include brothers: Gary Bell, Salisbury, NC, Jim Bell, Concord, NC, Donnie Bell, China Grove; and sister, Glenna Wood, Salisbury, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

Glenn was preceded by his parents; and his best pal and brother, Lloyd Bell on September 20, 2021.

Glenn's Illinois family includes sisters-in-law: Phileta (Roney) Coventry and Cathy (Roney) Landreth, Decatur, Donna (Roney) Woodard, Moweaqua, Paulette (Roney) Gregg, Salem; brothers-in-law: Jay Roney, Shelbyville, Lee Roney, Findlay, and Roy Roney, Salisbury, NC.

Services include Visitation at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC, on Friday, December 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 4, at Connect Christian Church, Concord, NC, at 2:00 p.m., with one hour visitation prior to the service.