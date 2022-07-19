Feb. 17, 1956 - July 15, 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Gloria Ann Ferguson, 66, passed away on July 15, 2022, in Springfield, IL. She was born to Paul and Dorothy Ferguson on February 17, 1956, in Decatur, IL. She was a nurse at St. Mary's Decatur, Davita Dialysis, and Hospice Home Health Care. She was an avid animal lover, had numerous foster animals and enjoyed pet sitting. Friends considered her a health resource for their ill animals.

Gloria is survived by her siblings: Michael Ferguson, Yvonne Carry, Billy (Rita) White, Carol (Moose)Tatum, Shirley (Cate) Paceley, Reneta Swartz; nephews and nieces: Melody, Jen, Alisha, Corey, Jonathan, Megan, Bradley, Kim, Renee, Matthew and many extended family and friends.

Gloria is preceded in death by her parents; foster mother, Alice White; daughter, Angela Ferguson; sister, Linda Kalsow; brother-in-law, Ed Carry; nephew, Shane Tatum.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Memorial Medical Center and Dr. Hayan Dayoub for their outstanding care.

Services will be held on July 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with a visitation an hour prior.

Memorials to ASPCA or the Decatur Macon County Humane Society.

