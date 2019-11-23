DECATUR -- Gloria Ann Mendenall, 90, of Decatur, IL passed away at her home with her family by her side.
Gloria was born January 20, 1929, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Herbert and Ida (Miller) Waller. She married Wilburn “Shorty” Moutrey. They were married from 1980 – 2003 and he preceded her in death. She married “Jack” Mendenall. They were married April 17, 2004. He preceded her in death October 12, 2019.
Gloria had retired from the Grigoleit Company. Following her retirement, she accepted a position with the Anna B. Millikin Retirement Home and served there as a caretaker. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Gloria was an avid reader, loved bowling and was very loyal to her family and friends.
Surviving are her children, George Eaton III (Sue) of Argenta, IL, Jim Eaton (Ann) of Warrensburg, IL, Marie Eaton of Decatur, IL; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 4 stepchildren and numerous step- grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her sons, Greg, Mark and Jeff Eaton.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Memorials: St. Paul Lutheran Church or Cancer Care Specialist of Illinois.
Gloria’s family would like to give special thanks to DMH Hospice for their compassionate care of Gloria.
Condolences may be left to Gloria’s family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
