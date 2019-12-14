Gloria Arlene Walker
Gloria Arlene Walker

Gloria Arlene Walker

DECATUR -- Gloria Arlene Walker 81 of Decatur, Illinois passed away December 12, 2019.

Private graveside services will be at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL assisted the family with arrangements.

The family requests no flowers.

Gloria was born September 7, 1938 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Leland and Helen (Day) Merriman.

Survivors include her husband, Terry, of 63 years; children: Deana (Tom) Koudelik of Houston; Terry Alan Walker of Tucson; and Shanna Garren of Decatur; grandsons Matt Oliver and Dale Koudelik. She is also survived by her sisters Dixie Hood and Donna Liesse, and her sisters-in-law Tamara Kay Edgecombe and Naomi Walker.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

