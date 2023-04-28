June 16, 1951 - April 16, 2023

HERMANTOWN — Gloria Dale Thomalla, age 71, of Hermantown, died on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the care of her loving family.

She was born on June 16, 1951, to parents, Harry and Bernadine (nee Fuson) Gabriel in Decatur, IL. Gloria married the love of her life, Chris, on November 28, 1970. Chris and Dale raised two children together. Dale wore many hats during her career, including as secretary at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Dale is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Chris; children: Sara (Alexander) Blood and Nikolas (Sara) Thomalla; grandchildren: Julia and Gabriel Blood and Bradlee and Nolan Thomalla; sister, Melody (Gary) Circo; lifelong friends: Terry and Vicki Pisell; best friend, Holly (Al) Connelly; and many extended family and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, June 23, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until the start of the 2:00 p.m. Memorial Service at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 410 N. Arlington Ave., Duluth, MN, 55811.