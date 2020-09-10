× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NIANTIC — Gloria J. Gambrill, 85, of Niantic, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020.

Private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur is assisting the family. Memorials in Gloria's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Niantic Fire Department, 108 Illinois St, Niantic, Illinois 62551.

Gloria was born October 3, 1934 in Decatur, the daughter of Mitchell O. and Grace Ida (Grant) Humphrey. She married Robert D. Weiss and he preceded her in death. She later married Wayne E. Gambrill and he also preceded her in death. Gloria was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

She is survived by her children, Diane Burchard-Lahr of Springfield, Pamela Stahl of Niantic, and Robert Weiss of Niantic; grandchildren, Shane Stahl (Bridget), Stephanie Moncada (Roy), Sean Stahl, Courtney McManis (Steve), Christy Bruce, Bobby Weiss, and Brandon Weiss; 10 great grandchildren; sister, JoAnn Minks; sister-in-law, Kathy Humphrey; grandson-in-law, Scott Blankenship; and many nieces and nephews.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert Weiss and Wayne Gambrill; daughter, Cindy Bruce; granddaughter, Dawn Blankenship; brother, Mitchell O. Humphrey; and brother-in law, Robert Minks.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.