DECATUR — Gloria Jean Carnahan, 91, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Gloria was born October 28, 1929 in Decatur, Illinois the daughter of Alvie and Mavis (Hitchcock) Roderick. She was a devoted homemaker and member of West Decatur Church of God. Gloria enjoyed crocheting. She married Carl Wayne Carnahan in 1951. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2000.

Gloria is survived by her sons: Albert (Barbara) Carnahan, George Carnahan, and Steve Carnahan; her sister, Myrtle Sparr; ten grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Merle Roderick; and son, Jack Carnahan.

Services to celebrate Gloria's life will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Dawson & Wikoff West Wood St. Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services. Private burial will be in North Fork Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Villa Clara McKinley Nursing Home.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.