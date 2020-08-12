× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARGENTA — Gloria Jean “Jane” Kaufman, 83 of Argenta, IL, passed away 8:35 PM Monday, August 10, 2020 at Henry & Jane Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski, IL.

Services will be held 11 am, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at New Day Community Church, Decatur, IL with Pastor Bruce Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. Visitation will be 10-11 am Friday at the Church. Burial will be in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL with arrangements.

Jane was born on August 25, 1936 in Casner, IL to Lee Harold and Roberta Katherine (Litz) Fulk. She married her best friend Harold Keith “Cotton” Kaufman on June 10, 1954 in Decatur, IL.

Jane leaves her daughters Lisa (Mike) Barber of Decatur, IL and Amy (Jerry) Overton of Clinton, IL; grandchildren, Jenny (Derek) Watts, Chelsea Barber, Torey (Zach) Zwanzig, Jacob (Miranda) Overton and Matthew Overton; and great grandchildren; Dylan, Dane, Clove, Zella, Silas, and Madi; sisters Bonnie Gabriel of Bella Vista, AR and Brenda (Ron) Grider of Argenta, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cotton; son, Craig; sister, Joyce Ater.