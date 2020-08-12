ARGENTA — Gloria Jean “Jane” Kaufman, 83 of Argenta, IL, passed away 8:35 PM Monday, August 10, 2020 at Henry & Jane Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski, IL.
Services will be held 11 am, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at New Day Community Church, Decatur, IL with Pastor Bruce Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. Visitation will be 10-11 am Friday at the Church. Burial will be in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL with arrangements.
Jane was born on August 25, 1936 in Casner, IL to Lee Harold and Roberta Katherine (Litz) Fulk. She married her best friend Harold Keith “Cotton” Kaufman on June 10, 1954 in Decatur, IL.
Jane leaves her daughters Lisa (Mike) Barber of Decatur, IL and Amy (Jerry) Overton of Clinton, IL; grandchildren, Jenny (Derek) Watts, Chelsea Barber, Torey (Zach) Zwanzig, Jacob (Miranda) Overton and Matthew Overton; and great grandchildren; Dylan, Dane, Clove, Zella, Silas, and Madi; sisters Bonnie Gabriel of Bella Vista, AR and Brenda (Ron) Grider of Argenta, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cotton; son, Craig; sister, Joyce Ater.
She was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL for close to 20 years. Prior to that she was the proprietor of Jane's Side, a small grocery store in Argenta next to Cotton's Hardware. Jane was always willing to lend a helping hand in her church and the community. She was an incredible cook and baker. Her Birthday pies were legendary.
Mom loved the Lord, and though we can't imagine life without her, we are comforted in knowing she is in her heavenly home and reunited with our Dad and our brother Craig.
Special thanks to Vonderlieth Living Center and her special person there, Bailey Leete.
Memorials may be directed to New Day Community Church of Decatur or the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
