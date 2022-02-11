DECATUR — Gloria Jean Logan, age 89, of Decatur, died Thursday, February 10, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital.

A Funeral service to Celebrate Jean's life will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Decatur. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria Jean was born in November of 1932, in Decatur, daughter of Ted and Roberta Auton. She graduated Stephen Decatur High School and worked as a PBX operator and Payroll clerk for A.E. Staley Mfg., for twenty-four and a half years. She married Harry Logan in April of 1954.

Surviving is her husband; daughter, Rebecca (Jon) Tanzyus; sons: Derek Logan and Joseph Logan (Yvonne Tieu); grandchildren: Jacob, Caleb, Zeke Logan, Olivia Tanzyus; great-grandchildren: Erica, Melody and Hendrix; special uncle, Howard Buoy; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.

She was preceded by her parents.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.