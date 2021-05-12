DECATUR — Gloria Joan (Fulk)(Lingenfelter) Sadowski, 88, of Decatur, IL passed away at 3:55 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery.

Gloria was born on October 9, 1932 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Everett L. Fulk and Cecil Viola Folk. She married Bobby B. "BB" Lingenfelter on June 17, 1950. He passed away on September 29, 1983. Gloria then married Wayne G. Sadowski in 1985. He also preceded her in death.

Gloria did a lot of volunteer work at Dove, Inc. and also volunteered at Baum School as the "laminator lady" for over 40 years.

She is survived by her two daughters: Barbara J. Archer of Pana, IL and Beverly J. Ford-Wools of Decatur, IL; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; daughter, Karen Sue Hoots; one grandson; one sister; and one half sister.

