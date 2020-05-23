× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Gloria Joy Buechele, 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Springfield, IL.

Gloria was born in Muren, Indiana, and lived in Decatur before retiring to Sarasota, FL and Mt. Home, AK. In 2012, she moved to Seasons in Springfield where she made many wonderful friends and enjoyed numerous activities.

An avid quilter, Joy made quilts for all 9 of her children and her 22 grandchildren. She greatly enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She and her late husband played guitars and sang for their family and friends and performed at numerous schools and nursing/senior homes. Her greatest joys in life were her family and her faith in God. We will all miss her so much.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal and her son, Nick.

Joy is survived by her children, Toni (John) Griesbach, Dane (Peg) Buechele, Tere Buechele, Mike (Janine) Buechele, Chris Buechele, Kelly (Vicki) Buechele, Traci (Gary) Pezall, and Tina (Kent) Yarborough; 22 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.

