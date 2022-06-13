Jan. 15, 1946 - June 10, 2022

DECATUR — Gloria S. Casner, 76, of Decatur, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, June 10, 2022 in her home. Gloria was born January 15, 1946 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of George M. and Eileen (Lamb) Gregurich. She grew up in Decatur where she attended Stephen Decatur High School.

Gloria worked at Oak Grove School for over twenty-seven years and had her own cleaning business. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with close family and friends. Gloria especially loved her morning or evening walks with her sisters Sharon and Donna and sister-in-law Debbie. Gloria also had a fondness for mushroom hunting. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her contagious laugh as well as her kind and giving heart. Gloria was a long time member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

She married Gary Casner on September 5, 1975. Gloria is survived by her husband Gary, Sr. of Decatur; sons: Troy (Joey) Gregurich of Ontario, CA and Gary (Kim) Casner, Jr. of Decatur; daughters: Tammy M. Ooton of Decatur and Dawn (Gary) Prater of Decatur; her mother Eileen Boyd of Decatur; brothers: Martin (Pat) Gregurich of Mesa, AZ, and Dennis Gregurich of Decatur; sisters: Sharon Jones of Decatur and Donna Dowers of Decatur; sister-in-law Debbie Gregurich; brother-in law Kim (Lori) Casner; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren: and many loving nieces and nephews. Gloria is preceded in death by her father George Gregurich, brother Larry E. Gregurich, brother-in-law Ted Jones and grandmother Helen Lamb.

Services to celebrate Gloria's life will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the services. Burial to follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in Gloria's name are suggested to the Pilgrim Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.