DALTON CITY — Gloriajean M. Groves, age 84, formerly of Dalton City, IL, passed away January 19, 2020 at Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL
In lieu of flowers, Gloriajean requests memorials be made to the Dalton City United Methodist Church, Dalton City, IL or Shelbyville Manor/Garden Court, Shelbyville, IL.
Gloriajean was born in Decatur, January 25, 1935. She married Lorn Dale Groves November 22, 1950 at St. John's Episcopal Lutheran Church, Decatur, IL. Gloriajean was a member of the Dalton City United Methodist Church in Dalton City.
Gloriajean is survived by 5 children: Gloria (Ray) Barber, Lorn (Marsha) Groves, Dalinda (Brad) Gustafson, Brenda (David) Reed and Angela (Michael) Scarlett, 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Gloriajean was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; mother, Essie Nicholson Moore; adoptive father, Paul Erpelding; stepfather, Paul Moore, half-sister, Deloris Erpelding; son-in-law, Ray Barber; son-in-law, David Reed; 2 granddaughters and 1 great-grandson.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Gloriajean's extended family in the Garden Court at Shelbyville Manor for the loving care and friendship they provided over the the last 2 ½ years.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Gloriajean M. Groves will be held at 1 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Star of Hope Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery, visitation will be one hour prior to services at the Star of Hope. Entombment will follow in the Star of Hope Mausoleum. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com
