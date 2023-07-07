Oct. 4, 1940 - June 25, 2023

Gloris F. "Sissey" Nelson, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Gloria was born on October 4, 1940, in Decatur, IL, to Harold and Rosie Carter. She worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital, and the Decatur Credit Bureau.

Gloria grew up attending Tabernacle Baptist Church and spent the last twenty years of her life on their shut-in roster as she lived at Oxford House, Eagle Ridge, and Fair Havens Senior Living. Gloria loved her son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and fondly remembered a special cat, Goldy.

Gloria married Richard Nelson in 1962. Their son Alan Nelson, now deceased, was their only child. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins; son Alan; sister, Beverly "Cookie" Carter; and nephew, Jacob Gilbert.

She is survived by her sister, Donna Gilbert (Harold) of Forsyth. Grandchildren: Adam Nelson of Decatur, IL, and daughters: Clairabelle, Hunter, and Josie; Taylor Nelson of Decatur, and daughter, Jolene, Nikki Nelson, of Plainfield, IL; and step-grandson, Jeremy McClure (Sara) of El Reno, OK. Nephew, Eric Gilbert of Decatur, IL; and daughters: Sydney Gilbert, and Jemma Gilbert; nephew, Tim Gilbert (Vicki) of Forsyth, IL, and their sons: Kyle Gilbert (Jessica) of Virden, IL; Ryan Gilbert (Natalie) and daughter, Claire of Winchester Canal, OH; and Bryce Gilbert of Columbus, OH.

A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Salem Cemetery Decatur, IL.

The family wishes to thank Fair Havens Senior Living of Decatur and Transitions Hospice Care for caring for Sissey during her last days.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.