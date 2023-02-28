March 4, 1929 - Feb. 25, 2023

DECATUR — Gordon Earl Dill, age 93, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 25, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Gordon was born to Earl and Louise (Sprouse) Dill on March 4, 1929, in Springfield, IL. He married Pauline Bancroft on July 4, 1954 in Mesa, AZ. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this past July. From this union they had three children, Gordon Keenan Dill (Chelly) of Phoenix, AZ, Janet Mayforth-Wick (Daniel) of Homer, AK, and Nancy Gadberry (Sean) of Decatur, IL. Grandchildren: Lauren Stetz (Ron) of Phoenix, AZ, Hayden Dill (Kasey) of Tempe, AZ, Griffen Dill of Phoenix, AZ, J. Paige Parker-Mayforth (Zach) and Jacob Mayforth of Northampton, MA, Hannah Janssen (Ryan) of Springfield, IL, and Connor Gadberry of Chatham, IL. Great-granddaughter, Emersyn Janssen.

Gordon graduated from Springfield Junior College, attended Northwestern University until the Korean war, and graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. Gordon served four years in the United States Air Force and part of that service was with the intelligence division. He started his career at Warren and Van Praag which brought him to Decatur. Later he worked at Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul and he retired from USDA Rural Development, Champaign.

Gordon and his wife enjoyed traveling to different parts of the country and Europe. He enjoyed dancing, music and painting.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Dill.

There will be no services as per his request. A celebration of life and private family burial will be at a later date Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, IL.