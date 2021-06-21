BLUE MOUND - Gordon L. Eckols, 88, of Blue Mound, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Gordon was born on March 10, 1933 in Murphysboro, IL to Aud and Viola (Norman) Eckols. The family soon moved to Pinckneyville, IL where Gordon attended the public schools and graduated from Pinckneyville Community High School in 1951. He received a Bachelor of Science in Education Degree from Southern Illinois University in 1955.

On August 14, 1955, Gordon married Betty Jean Snead in Nashville, IL. Soon after beginning a teaching career in science and mathematics at O'Fallon High School, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

After his discharge from the Army, he resumed his teaching career at Nashville Community High School. In 1960, Gordon accepted a science and math position at Blue Mound High School and was appointed principal in 1963, a position he held until retiring in 1990. He earned a Master's Degree in Administration and a Specialist in Educational Administration Degree.

Gordon was a Habitat for Humanity volunteer for 24 years and led and participated in many mission trips. He was an active member of Blue Mound United Methodist Church. For many years, he taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and worked with the United Methodist men on various projects, including the creation and maintenance of the Jubilee Community Garden. He deeply loved God, his family, and serving others.

Gordon is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty; sons: Brad (Barb) of Hill City, KS and Gregg of Blue Mound, IL; grandchildren: Wesley, Amanda, Garrett (Rikki), Bethany, and Tucker.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Blue Mound United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made in Gordon's memory to Jubilee Community Garden or Blue Mound United Methodist Church Missions.

