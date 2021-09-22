STONINGTON — Grace Aileen Hadden 104, of Stonington, IL passed away at 9:05 p.m., Monday, September 20, 2021, in Heritage Health, Mt. Zion, IL.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Old Stonington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Grace was born July 14, 1917, in Edinburg, IL the daughter of William T. and Nettie (Wolfe) Bandy. She married Edgar Hadden on December 29, 1936. He preceded her in death on November 29, 2008. She had assisted her husband in their farming operations and later went on to work validating license plate applications for the State of Illinois Motor Vehicles Division. She was a member for over eighty years of the Old Stonington Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cake decorating, making quilts, playing bunko and bingo.

Surviving is her son: Rick Hadden of Oakley, IL; daughter: Jody Hadden of Fishers, IN; brothers: Darrell Bandy of Taylorville, Bob Bandy (Herberta) of Taylorville, and Ronnie Bandy (Judy) of Clinton, IL; twelve grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sons: Jerry and Bill; grandson: Billy, and eight siblings: Elizabeth, Marcella, Maurice, George, Harold, Russell, William and Eldon.