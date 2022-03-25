March 5, 1922 - Jan. 30, 2022

DECATUR — Grace Vera Crisup, 99, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully, on January 30, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at First Christian Church, 3350 N. MacArthur Rd., Decatur, IL. Service will be at 2:00 p.m. with visitation at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to State Bank of Cerro Gordo, 101 S. Madison St., P.O. Box 440, Cerro Gordo, IL, 61818, c/o Grace Crisup for Cerro Gordo Schools, Cerro Gordo Library or Cerro Gordo Fire Department; or honor Grace's civic responsibility by making a donation to an organization in your community.

Just shy of 100, Grace was born March 5, 1922, to Denzil and Hazel (Baker) Schmidt. Upon graduation from Weldon Nixon High School, Weldon, IL, in 1940, she pursued her goal of higher education at the University of Illinois, receiving Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education, and a Certificate of Administration. Grace married Ernest Bartison, a farmer, in 1942. He preceded her in death in 1963. She married Herman Crisup in 1968.

Grace was a kind and loving friend to all who knew her. Spending time with family was her greatest joy. Grace shared her passion for education during her 27-year career as teacher and principal in the Cerro Gordo school district, retiring for the first time in 1983. She continued to share her wealth of knowledge for 11-years in adult education at the Decatur Vocational Center, retiring for good in 1993. In addition to being nominated for Illinois State Teacher of the Year, Grace was active in her community; Delta Kappa Gamma for 60-plus years, Lady Elks, American Business Women's Association (ABWA), Kiwanniannes, Moose Club, and the Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church. She always found time for her enjoyment of dancing, swimming, cooking, arts and crafts, travel and Illini basketball.

Grace is survived by her son, Denzil (Barbara) Bartison; daughter, Jeanette Moniz, both of Decatur; a cousin who was like a brother to Grace, Harold (Curtis), Yates; grandchildren: Dana (Rick) Sharp, Brian (Amy) Moniz, Stephen Moniz, Angela (Ed) Sexton, Jeremy (Lisa) Crisup, Shannon (John) Zoltek and Jamie Davis; great-grandchildren: Kate (Ryan) Ross, Hank Spies, Brian, Kaily, Claire and Kurt Moniz, Camryn, Lauren, and Jacob Sexton, Abigail Crisup, Alaire Zoltek, Madison and Gunner Davis; great-great-grandchildren: Nick and Teddy Ross; special nephews: Herbert (Sue) Brown, Philip (Connie) Brown, Mike (Laura) Scott; nieces: Patty (Brian) Billington, Sarah Stupek; and many nieces and nephews held dear to her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Grandma Leo Schmidt; sister and brother-in-law, Nelda Ruth (Cecil) Brown; husbands: Ernest Bartison and Herman Crisup; stepson, Donald Crisup; and grandson, Mark Paulson.

