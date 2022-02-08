DECATUR — Grace Vera Crisup, 99, of Decatur died Sunday, January 30, 2022, in her residence surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Please sign the family guestbook www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.
