WARRENSBURG -- Greg Ross, 66, of Warrensburg, died at 11:08 PM on May 12, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur, is assisting with arrangements. Memorials in Greg’s honor may be made to Warrensburg-Latham FFA, 430 W North Street, Warrensburg, IL 62573.
Greg was born October 24, 1953 in Decatur, the son of Carl and Mary (Johnson) Ross. He graduated from Warrensburg-Latham High School and received a double Bachelor’s Degree from North Dakota State University. He married the love of his life, Leslie Mulholland on December 17, 1994 in Decatur. Together, they farmed for 30 years. The bond they had was unbreakable.
During his college days, Greg traveled with the rodeo. He never lost the love for the rodeo and the western way of life. Greg was a farmer his entire life and loved working with the land. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and one of his passions was shooting skeet. Buy an extra coffee when you miss low house seven. Greg never missed an opportunity to tell a story, especially if it gave him a chance to poke fun at a friend. The best way to know if you were his friend was to be exposed of your most embarrassing stories. He was here to remind us we’re all human. Greg’s daughters and granddaughters were the light of his life.
Greg is survived by his wife of 25 years, Leslie; daughters, Haley Wade (Grant Pyatt), Cristi Wade; granddaughters, Jenna Haddock, Cailyn Haddock and Carly Pyatt.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Greg will truly be missed by all those fortunate enough to have been a part of his life. This tribute was lovingly written by Greg’s family.
Greg’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to his farming friends who helped during this difficult time.
