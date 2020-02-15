DECATUR -- Gregory A. Roarick died February 9, 2020 at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating his life will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Rev Richard Weltin celebrant. Visitation will begin at 10:00am. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur.

Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Catholic Church or St. Teresa High School

The family of Gregory Roarick is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the complete online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.

