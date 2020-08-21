× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MONTICELLO - Gregory K. ‘Greg' Crawford, 74, of Monticello, passed away at 3:26 a.m. Sunday August 16, 2020 at home with his family by his side.

Private family services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday August 29, 2020 in the courtyard of the Christ Lutheran Church in Monticello with Pastor Julia Rademacher officiating. Inurnment will be in the Monticello Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois - Crawford Family Scout Fund or to the Christ Lutheran Church in Monticello. Memorials are encouraged in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. The family asks that, in lieu of a visitation, people send their favorite stories of Greg to 46craw@gmail.com. The family is also planning a Celebration of Life event in the future once we can safely be together socially.