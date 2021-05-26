 Skip to main content
Gregory Leroy Livingston

WESTCHESTER - Gregory Livingston age 74 of Westchester, Illinois. Beloved husband of Freda, nee Wood. Loving father of Cherise, Sterling and Harris; dear brother of Lynette Mims, Stanford, Mitchel, Sheila Watson, Stephanie Livingston-Nfr, Gilda Spencer, Tamara Rubio.

Family and friends will be received at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W Cermak Rd, Westchester on Friday May 28, 2021, From 10:00 a.m. until time of chapel service at 12:00 noon. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Diabetes Association.

For funeral info, 708-FUNERAL.

