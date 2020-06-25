MAROA — Gregory Lynn Shull, 68, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his family.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg, IL. Visitation will be at 10:00 am at the cemetery. Jan Dial will be officiating. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Gregory was born April 12, 1952 in Moberly, MO, the son of Gerald N. and Beatrice (Whitaker) Shull. He was a 1970 graduate of Maroa HS, and then Parkland Community College, Champaign. Gregory was a refinery operator at ADM for many years and a farmer who retired in 2000. The love of his life was his family. He married Donna Stiles on September 3, 1977.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Shull of Maroa; sons, Jeff (Darla) Shull of Maroa, Jonathan (Jennifer) Shull of Long Creek; grandchildren, Gabby Hoffman, Zoey Shull, Jayden Bond, Hunter Shull, Collin Shull, Aston Shull; and a sister and many half brothers.
Gregory was preceded by his mother and father, mother-in-law and father-in-law, and several brothers and sisters.
