DECATUR - Gregory Paul "Gregg" Moore was born August 6, 1972 in Decatur, IL.

Gregg died suddenly and unexpectedly on March 26, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Gregory was the son of Sheryl (Sherri) Ammann- Stultz and Richard Stultz of the Springfield, IL area. Gregg grew up and attended school in Franklin, OH. He graduated from Franklin High School, Class of 1990, and attended Wright State University in Dayton, OH. He was a Music Major in College, as well as took many courses in computer programming.

Gregg became interested in Retail Management, and that became his Career. He was employed at World of Power Sports in Decatur, IL as Manager of the Computer Product Sales Department. He enjoyed his job there, and his coworkers became some of his dearest friends.

Gregg loved music, and enjoyed attending Theater Broadway plays. His favorites were Les Miserable' and Wicked. He had many interests, including reading, watching movies, cooking, shopping, searching for collectibles and antiques, traveling, computers and caring for his pets. Gregg had a very special cat, Punk'n who only liked him. She will be missing Gregg very much.