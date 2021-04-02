DECATUR - Gregory Paul "Gregg" Moore was born August 6, 1972 in Decatur, IL.
Gregg died suddenly and unexpectedly on March 26, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.
Gregory was the son of Sheryl (Sherri) Ammann- Stultz and Richard Stultz of the Springfield, IL area. Gregg grew up and attended school in Franklin, OH. He graduated from Franklin High School, Class of 1990, and attended Wright State University in Dayton, OH. He was a Music Major in College, as well as took many courses in computer programming.
Gregg became interested in Retail Management, and that became his Career. He was employed at World of Power Sports in Decatur, IL as Manager of the Computer Product Sales Department. He enjoyed his job there, and his coworkers became some of his dearest friends.
Gregg loved music, and enjoyed attending Theater Broadway plays. His favorites were Les Miserable' and Wicked. He had many interests, including reading, watching movies, cooking, shopping, searching for collectibles and antiques, traveling, computers and caring for his pets. Gregg had a very special cat, Punk'n who only liked him. She will be missing Gregg very much.
Gregg had many close friends, all of who will miss him tremendously. Gregg was the kindest, most compassionate person, ever. He would try to help anyone in need. Everyone who met Gregg, liked him and Gregg always had a charming smile for everyone, and a good sense of humor he was known for.
He cherished his family and friends.
Gregg had a very close, special relationship with his maternal grandparents while growing up, Paul R. and Dorothy J. Ammann, who passed away before him. Their passing saddened and affected him deeply.
Gregg was very close to his mother and father, as well. Gregg texted his mother almost daily, and was a wonderful son, helping his parents whenever needed.
Gregg and his mother had a yearly tradition where Gregg helped her plant seasonal flowers each Spring.
Gregg will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Gregg was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Dorothy Ammann. An uncle, Richard (Dick) Ammann, and great grandmother, Lulu M. Redding Roberts Robinson.
Surviving are Gregg's parents, Sheryl (Sherri) Ammann-Stultz and Richard Stultz. Several cousins. A younger stepbrother and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Chris Stultz, and their two children, Gregg's niece and nephew.
Services to celebrate Gregg's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water Street, Decatur, IL 62526. View the online obituary, send condolences and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.