July 19, 1952 - April 27, 2022
XENIA — Gregory Paul Shevokas, of Xenia, passed away April 27, 2022.
He was born July 19, 1952, in Normal, son of the late Matt and Anna (Skutt) Shevokas. He married Carol Guth on August 17, 1974, in Normal, and she survives.
He is also survived by a son, Joshua Shevokas of Union Grove, WI; a daughter, Laura (Scott) Varo of Belle Plaine, IA; faour grandchildren; and a brother, Steven (Dawn) Shevokas of Chenoa.
He was preceded by three brothers: Matt, Leonard, and Dennis; and two sisters: Evelyn and Marianne.
Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Flora, with visitation 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Interment will be in St. Stephen Cemetery.
To share a condolence or memory with the family, visit: www.frankandbright.com.
