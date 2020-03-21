BOODY — On the morning of March 20, after having devotions read to him, Gregory Potrafka was granted eternal peace, comfort, and love with his Savior.
Born in Boody, IL November 5, 1958 to William and Betty Potrafka, Greg lived and worked close to the family he loved so very much. He was the third-generation owner of Carl’s Auto Sales, having worked there since he was 19 years old. He often said, “It’s not a job if you love what you do.” Throughout his life he enjoyed classic rock music, hunting up a good deal, traveling with friends, and most recently “debating” with the Kania Democrat cousins.
Mourning his loss, but grateful for his Heavenly Perfection are his wife of 32 years, Marcia; beloved daughter and kidney donor Emily (Brandon) and granddaughter Audra; sons Erik (Lorena) their daughter Victoria; and Jared; mother; sister Karla (late Doug) Miller; parents-in-law Fred and Sylvia Kania; sisters-in-law Cynthia (Matt) Cashman; Gloria (late John) Brennan; Kathy (late David) Kania; all his nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved, especially god-daughter Lauren; and Faith (Peter) Sherry and daughters; and the Potrafka cousins whom he recently reconnected with. And many, many dear friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, his three brothers-in-law, and his grandparents Carl and Frieda May and Hank and Frieda Potrafka.
We are so very grateful for the prayers and support from our family, friends, and neighbors; and we extend much love and appreciation to Pilgrim Lutheran Church pastors, brothers and sisters who faithfully provided prayers of healing and comfort during Greg’s years of illnesses.
In these difficult social times, the family has no public memorial plans. Please consider the following memorials to Pilgrim Lutheran Church Decatur, IL or to Warren Park Fund PO Box 211, Boody, IL 62514.
The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Greg. Condolences may be left to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.