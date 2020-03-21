BOODY — On the morning of March 20, after having devotions read to him, Gregory Potrafka was granted eternal peace, comfort, and love with his Savior.

Born in Boody, IL November 5, 1958 to William and Betty Potrafka, Greg lived and worked close to the family he loved so very much. He was the third-generation owner of Carl’s Auto Sales, having worked there since he was 19 years old. He often said, “It’s not a job if you love what you do.” Throughout his life he enjoyed classic rock music, hunting up a good deal, traveling with friends, and most recently “debating” with the Kania Democrat cousins.

Mourning his loss, but grateful for his Heavenly Perfection are his wife of 32 years, Marcia; beloved daughter and kidney donor Emily (Brandon) and granddaughter Audra; sons Erik (Lorena) their daughter Victoria; and Jared; mother; sister Karla (late Doug) Miller; parents-in-law Fred and Sylvia Kania; sisters-in-law Cynthia (Matt) Cashman; Gloria (late John) Brennan; Kathy (late David) Kania; all his nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved, especially god-daughter Lauren; and Faith (Peter) Sherry and daughters; and the Potrafka cousins whom he recently reconnected with. And many, many dear friends.

Greg was preceded in death by his father, his three brothers-in-law, and his grandparents Carl and Frieda May and Hank and Frieda Potrafka.