DECATUR — Gregory William Mowry, 68, of Springfield, IL, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Gregory was born in Decatur, IL, on December 30, 1952, the son of Vernon D. and Gloria K. (Davis) Mowry. He worked in quality control at Caterpillar for many years. Gregory was an amazing photographer.

He loved being outdoors camping and canoeing with his son. Gregory had an extensive book collection, enjoyed antiquing, watching movies, the companionship of his beloved dogs and most of all he treasured time spent with his son Chris and daughter-in-law Jessie.

Surviving is his son, Christopher (Jessie) Mowry and his first to be grandchild of Spokane, WA; his mother Gloria Mowry of Decatur; his sisters: Sharon Sowa and Therese (Jeff) Brown of Decatur; one niece and many nephews as well as many cousins and friends.

Gregory was preceded in death by his father.

In keeping with Gregory's wishes, cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Men's Shelter at the Salvation Army, Decatur, IL.

