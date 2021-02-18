DECATUR — Greta June Ridlen, 84, of Decatur died February 16, 2021, at her home, her loving husband at her side.

At her request, no services will be held. Memorial to be held on a later date.

She was born July 2, 1936, in West Frankfort, IL to Isaac Newton and Nora Ellen Willhite. She was the first born, while her twin died at birth. Her mother was a teacher who taught her children to love God and pray without ceasing. Her father was a truck driver who died early in her life.

At the age of 13 she met Charles Ridlen at church youth group and they began dating when she was 15. Her mother gave her permission to marry at age 16, Charles being 19 and in the United States Air Force.

They went on to have three children, which she was a devoted and loving mother to. She briefly worked at Carson Pirie Scott Retail Store, but devoted most of her life to her children, grandchildren and serving God. Greta suffered from several rare sicknesses and chronic pain for most of her adult life. She always pushed through to care for her family and to serve God. She was a member of Maranatha Assembly of God, Decatur, IL. Over the years she was the head of funeral dinners, an altar worker, and prayer ministries leader.