DECATUR — Greta June Ridlen, 84, of Decatur died February 16, 2021, at her home, her loving husband at her side.
At her request, no services will be held. Memorial to be held on a later date.
She was born July 2, 1936, in West Frankfort, IL to Isaac Newton and Nora Ellen Willhite. She was the first born, while her twin died at birth. Her mother was a teacher who taught her children to love God and pray without ceasing. Her father was a truck driver who died early in her life.
At the age of 13 she met Charles Ridlen at church youth group and they began dating when she was 15. Her mother gave her permission to marry at age 16, Charles being 19 and in the United States Air Force.
They went on to have three children, which she was a devoted and loving mother to. She briefly worked at Carson Pirie Scott Retail Store, but devoted most of her life to her children, grandchildren and serving God. Greta suffered from several rare sicknesses and chronic pain for most of her adult life. She always pushed through to care for her family and to serve God. She was a member of Maranatha Assembly of God, Decatur, IL. Over the years she was the head of funeral dinners, an altar worker, and prayer ministries leader.
She is survived by her husband Charles Ridlen of Decatur, IL, daughter Regina E. Trichel (Steven A. Trichel), son Randy W. Ridlen (Diane Ridlen), son Kevin I. Ridlen; grandchildren: Chris P. Golembeck (Michelle Golembeck), Jennifer R. Golembeck, Robert Ridlen (Jessica Ridlen), Andrea Ridlen (Remington Smith), Megan Ridlen, Nathan Trichel, Trichel Sturgeon (Timothy Sturgeon), Michael Trichel, Stacey Walters; great-grandchildren: Jaden C. Golembeck (son Daxton Golembeck), Geonna R. Woods, Maria Smith, Lydia Morgan, and Jude Morgan.
She was preceded by her mother Nora Ellen Spreague, father Isaac Newton Willhite, and sister Marylin E. Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maranatha Assembly of God, 555 W. Imoden Dr. Decatur, IL 62521.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Joyce Fortner, a special friend to the family for her love and care of Greta during the last several weeks.
