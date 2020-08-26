ARGENTA — Gwendolyn J. "Gwen" McConnell 76 of Argenta, IL passed away 8:16 PM August 24, 2020 at her family residence, Argenta, IL.
Graveside Services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. with Tim Sadler officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed the American Cancer Society (Pancreatic Cancer) or Tabernacle Baptist Church, Decatur, IL.
Gwen was born October 31, 1943 in Decatur, IL the daughter of William and Ellen (Black) Querrey. She married Gary L. McConnell May 27, 1999 in Springfield, IL. He passed away February 22, 2020.
Survivors include her children, Michael K. (Christina) James, Atlanta, GA; Andree D. James, Los Angeles, CA; Gary McConnell, Decatur, IL; Doug (Tonya) McConnell, Oreana, IL; Susanna (Bryan) Zimmerman, Columbia, MO; four grandchildren, Elsah L. James, Harrison James, Eden B. James, and Emma L. McConnell; and brother, Billy (Doris) Querrey, Tallulah, LA.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Gwen was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Decatur, IL. She was a homemaker and loved to travel and entertain. Most of all, Gwen loved being with her family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.