ARGENTA — Gwendolyn J. "Gwen" McConnell 76 of Argenta, IL passed away 8:16 PM August 24, 2020 at her family residence, Argenta, IL.

Graveside Services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. with Tim Sadler officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed the American Cancer Society (Pancreatic Cancer) or Tabernacle Baptist Church, Decatur, IL.

Gwen was born October 31, 1943 in Decatur, IL the daughter of William and Ellen (Black) Querrey. She married Gary L. McConnell May 27, 1999 in Springfield, IL. He passed away February 22, 2020.

Survivors include her children, Michael K. (Christina) James, Atlanta, GA; Andree D. James, Los Angeles, CA; Gary McConnell, Decatur, IL; Doug (Tonya) McConnell, Oreana, IL; Susanna (Bryan) Zimmerman, Columbia, MO; four grandchildren, Elsah L. James, Harrison James, Eden B. James, and Emma L. McConnell; and brother, Billy (Doris) Querrey, Tallulah, LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Gwen was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Decatur, IL. She was a homemaker and loved to travel and entertain. Most of all, Gwen loved being with her family.

