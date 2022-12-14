June 22, 1932 - Dec. 13, 2022

Haldon Gilbert Himstedt Sr., 90, passed away on December 13, 2022, in Decatur, IL.

Haldon was born to Shelby and Marie Himstedt on June 22, 1932, in Decatur, IL. Haldon was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War for four years and stayed on reserve for 22 years after that. He married Mary Ann Thull on May 17, 1952, at Belvoir Army Base in Fairfax, VA. He worked for Illinois Power as an offset press operator for 42 years. He was a resident of the Randall Residence in Decatur, IL.

He is survived by his sons: Haldon "Buddy" (Caren) Himstedt Jr., Curtis (Pam) Himstedt; son-in-law, George Aufmuth; grandchildren: Jill, Jennifer, Todd, Daniel, Elizabeth; 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife; parents, daughter, Elizabeth Marie Aufmuth; sister, Joyce Evelyn Davis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 PM Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. A visitation will be held on Friday December 16, 2022, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The burial will take place at Hall Cemetery after services.

Memorials to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

