Haley A. Lipka, 37, passed away on October 19, 2022, unexpectedly, but with her brother, Sean, by her side.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation two hours prior to service time at the funeral home. Memorials in Haley's honor may be made to: LSA or St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

She is already tremendously missed by surviving members of the family including her mother and father, Vicki and Kenny Baker; her brother and wife, Dr. Seth and Kholoud Lipka; brother, Sean; sister and husband, Nicole and Tracey Horner, sister, Ashley Baker; brother and wife. Timothy and Carol Sparks, and brother, Jesse Miller. And also loved by her many cousins, nieces and nephews to the moon and back!

Haley was greeted in heaven by her father, Wally Lipka; cousin, Danny Hartwick; grandparents and other relatives who predeceased her.

Haley went to the Lutheran School Association, graduated from St. Teresa High School, attended Richland Community College, and was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She was a loyal friend to anyone who knew and loved her. Haley had a beautiful smile and her dimples were her trademark. She loved to collect DVD's and over the years had collected hundreds.

When her brother, Sean, had his stroke two years ago, Haley became his sole caregiver. She moved in with him and took care of him 24//7. They were only one year apart in age and were as close as twins. The fact that they were together when she passed is of great comfort. They were the best of friends.

Haley loved with her whole heart and her family and friends were hugely important to her. Her final act of love will be the gift of organ and tissue donation, helping numerous people in need. If you were in her life, thank you for being a part of it and making her feel loved. You'll never know what that meant.

