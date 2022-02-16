NIANTIC — Haley Nicole Ann Embrey, 15, of Niantic, gained her wings on February 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Memorial Visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Decatur. To honor Haley's love of the Pittsburgh Steelers, please wear your Steelers gear or black and gold.

Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Haley was born October 19, 2006, in Decatur, the daughter of Jeremy and Debra (Ginger) Embrey. She was a student at Sangamon Valley High School, where she played softball and volleyball. She was active in youth group. Haley was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

She is survived by her parents, Jeremy and Debra Embrey; sister, Alissa; brother, Logan; grandparents: Rodney and Julie Ginger, Robert Embrey, Carol Miller, and Dan Stahl; aunt, Jennifer Embrey; uncle, Justin Ethington; and cousins: Jalynn, Jenna and Jordan Ethington.

Haley was preceded in death by her great-grandparents: George Miller, Sr., Karon and Nial Ginger, Lon Reynolds, Marshall and Dolores Stahl; and her uncle, Rodney Dewayne Ginger, Jr.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.