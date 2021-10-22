DECATUR — Halie M. Riley, 20, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, in her home.

Halie was born September 15, 2001, in Decatur, the daughter of Patrick and Lisa (West) Riley. She graduated from Eisenhower High School class of 2019. Halie worked at Fuyao Glass. She loved spending time with her daughter, family, and friends. Halie enjoyed listening to music, taking naps, and eating tacos.

Halie is survived by her daughter, Aubriella Bond; parents, Patrick and Lisa; significant other, Eddie Bond; grandparents, Tom and Kim Riley, Janet and William West, and Chuck and Debi Fogerson; brothers: PJ (Kaylynne) Riley and Cody (Calynda) Riley; aunts: Amber Riley and Danielle (Bill) Fields; uncles: Roy (Kenzie) Riley and Sean (Suzanne) Riley; nephews: Emmitt, Elliott, and Wyatt Riley; nieces: Hazel and Kyliee Riley; lifelong friends: Aryanna Tuttle and Erica Hughes; and a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, and friends.

Halie is preceded in death by her aunts: Michelle White and Kimberly West.

Services to celebrate Halie's life will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel in Decatur. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be in North Fork Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Lisa Riley for Aubriella's education fund.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.