July 29, 1925 - April 5, 2023

DECATUR — Harold Allison, 97, of Decatur, passed on April 5, 2023.

A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on April 11, 2023, at the Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown.

Harold was born in Macomb, IL, and relocated to Decatur at the age of 15, where he worked at Chaps Roller Rink, Wagner Casting Company and building homes during the evening and weekends before building and opening Harold's House of Donuts (Spudnuts) for 37 years with his daughter Carol by his side.

Preceding Harold in death were wives: Virginia Allison, Norma Allison; his daughter, Carol Finley; son-in-law, Russell Finley; and twin granddaughter, Sherry Lewis.

Surviving Harold are his son, Gary (Gloria) of Decatur; grandchildren: Justine Lewis, Michael Lewis, Debbie Lewis, Twin Terry Lewis-Foor, Anthony Allison, and Ariane Buckley. Harold is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to acknowledge Harold's granddaughter Terry for lovingly providing in home care for Harold, Norma and their pets, cleaning their house and chauffeuring them wherever they wanted to go. Harold was very happy with their needs being met at home. Special thanks goes out the hospice staff of Elara Caring.

Harold will be missed greatly by all, even his dog Baby (aka Burger).