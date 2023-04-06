DECATUR — Harold Allison, 97, of Decatur, passed away at Lincolnshire Place on April 5, 2023.

A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on April 11, 2023, at the Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown.

Harold was born in Macomb, IL, and relocated to Decatur at the age of 15, where he worked at Chaps Roller Rink, Wagner Casting Company before opening and running Harold's House of Donuts for 37 years.

Preceding Harold in death are: Virginia Allison, Norma Allison; his daughter, Carol Findley; and his granddaughter, Sherry Lewis.

Surviving Harold are his son, Gary(Gloria) of Decatur; grandchildren: Justine Lewis, Michael Lewis, Debbie Lewis, Terry Lewis-Foor, Anthony Allison, and Ariane Buckley. Harold is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

The family would also like to acknowledge the loving care from the staff from Elara Caring, Lincolnshire Place, and Sylvia.

Condolences can be left at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.